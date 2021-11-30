44.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

Clearlake to Acquire Quest Software

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Quest Software, a cybersecurity, data intelligence, and IT operations management software provider, has signed a definitive agreement with investment firm Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. to acquire the company from Francisco Partners. Patrick Nichols, current CEO of Quest, will continue to lead the company supported by the existing executive management team. Upon closing of the transaction, Clearlake will become the majority shareholder in Quest. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Founded in 1987, Quest Software has built a reputation over three decades as a critical software solution provider for security-sensitive customers.  

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, pending customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Goldman Sachs acted as sole lead financial advisor to Quest.  J.P. Morgan also acted as financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to Quest.

Silicon Valley Tech Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley along with BoA Securities, Barclays, Evercore, and William Blair acted as financial advisors to Clearlake. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to Clearlake.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup provided committed debt financing for the transaction.

Read more at Clearlake

 

Previous articleSingapore Holds Maritime Cybersecurity Exercise
Next articleCanada’s New Cybersecurity Education Program Aims to Address the Skills Gap
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.