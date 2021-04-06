CMMC Accreditation Body Launches Industry Advisory Council

The CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB), the sole authoritative source for operationalizing CMMC assessments and training by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today (April 6) announced the formation of its Industry Advisory Council (IAC) for cybersecurity. The CMMC-AB IAC mission is to provide a unified voice as representatives of Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) to supply key feedback, input and recommendations for implementing CMMC back to the DoD and the CMMC-AB.

Chaired by current Treasurer, Yong-Gon Chon, the CMMC-AB IAC is comprised of thought leaders representing large and small businesses from a wide range of markets within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Inaugural members include:

Nicole Dean, CISO Accenture Federal Services

Ted Steffan, Sr. Security Partner Strategist Amazon Web Services

Darren Death, CISO, ASRC Federal

Jeffrey Dodson, CSO, BAE Systems

Timothy Trickett, CTO, BDO

Jake Williams, IT Security Manager, Doncasters Group

Michael Baker, CISO, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Adam McNair, COO, Highlight Technologies

Neil Brink, Cybersecurity Specialist, Rolls-Royce

Brian Thompson, Director of GovCloud Security & Compliance, Salesforce

Michael Rohde, Deputy CISO – Federal, ServiceNow

Allison Krache Giddens, President, Win-Tech, Inc.

“The IAC will serve as a crucible for industry dialogue, bringing the best and brightest together to address cyber readiness challenges in the DIB and strengthen CMMC to its maximum potential. And just like the volunteer professionals in the AB, the IAC volunteers have chosen to serve a higher cause. Their leadership, skill, and professional expertise will greatly contribute to the overall success of the CMMC program,” said CMMC-AB Board Chair Karlton Johnson.

As the inaugural members form subcommittees to represent the vast vertical markets that comprise the DIB, more volunteer council members will be sought.

