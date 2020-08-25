Coda Octopus Group Accelerates Progress of Next-GEN 2.0 Diver Augmented Vision Display During Pandemic Shutdown

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA), a specialist in real-time 3D sonar technology and real-time subsea intelligence, has announced that its R&D team has accelerated the development of the GEN 2.0 Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) system during the pandemic shutdown and is making significant progress on completing the DAVD GEN 2.0 developments.

CODA had previously released the GEN 1.5 upgrade, with fully integrated diver head tracking in the head-up display (HUD), just prior to the pandemic shutdown. The company expects a “rapid and smooth transition to GEN 2.0” in late 2020.

CODA has also announced the successful development of a DAVD companion product, a diver-specific Echoscope4G® C500 Inspector solution that includes a custom rapid-deployment frame for surface or seafloor deployment. Coda Octopus Products has started to receive initial orders for DAVD GEN 1.0 systems, GEN 1.5 Upgrades and the companion DAVD C500 Inspector System.

The DAVD diver management system is funded by the Office of Naval Research through its Future Naval Capabilities program, and continues to be managed by NAVSEA 00C3. The DAVD Launch Team – comprised of Coda Octopus 3D experts, NAVSEA Master Divers and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) engineers – is currently trialling the newly developed DAVD GEN 2.0 features, during its GEN 1.0 roll-out to the U.S. Navy Fleet. The roll-out program restarted in mid-July after a delay since early March, due to the restriction of movement.

Advancements under the DAVD GEN 2.0 Development Program include a new generation of the Diver Processing Pack (DPP) with onboard sensor payload, advanced depth rating and performance, and an integrated digital audio system between diver and surface support for remote commanding, audio-based instructions and signal processing.

The DAVD C500 Inspector System for divers includes CODA’s fourth generation Echoscope® C500 Surface real-time 3D sonar system and a custom rapid-deployment frame for surface or seafloor deployment. The system allows rapid imaging and mapping of the underwater scene without the need for complex positioning systems. The C500 Inspector remains in the water during diver operations and, when not providing mapping and scene awareness, is used to track and monitor the divers in real-time. The system can be deployed quickly from a quay wall, small craft or lowered to the seafloor attached to the Diver Cage.

