Cofense Acquires E-mail Security Specialist Cyberfish

Cofense has announced the acquisition of Cyberfish, provider of next-generation phishing protection powered by computer vision and advanced machine learning technology. By integrating machine learning capabilities from Cyberfish with Cofense’s detection and response technology, Cofense will provide a holistic, advanced automation solution for email protection, detection, and response.

With the acceleration of digital transformation and migration to cloud email services from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, organizations are rethinking their email security architecture and technology stack. For customers investigating a move away from legacy email security providers like Proofpoint, Mimecast, Symantec and Cisco, Cofense will help expedite this transition. Cofense’s phishing intelligence will also be used to train and evolve Cyberfish’s machine-learning algorithms to block malicious emails in real-time.

Cyberfish’s technology, which can be installed in less than one minute to enable real-time phishing protection, will be immediately deployed as part of the Cofense Managed phishing detection and response service and available to global managed service provider partners.

