Collins Aerospace Deploys Biometrics System at Tokyo Haneda Airport

Raytheon Technologies company, Collins Aerospace, has completed deployment of its ARINC SelfPassTM biometrics solution at Haneda Airport, streamlining passenger processing through reduced physical interactions and bottlenecks at multiple passenger touchpoints.

“Our ‘Face Express’ system will allow passengers to efficiently proceed through procedures at the airport (baggage drop, security checkpoint entrance, boarding gate) utilizing facial recognition, eliminating the hassle of showing their passport and boarding pass,” said Shoichi Ohashi, Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation’s senior manager for the Facility Department. “We worked closely with Collins Aerospace to achieve this and enhance passenger convenience at Tokyo Haneda airport.”

The project includes the installation of 98 Self-Service Check-In Kiosks, 30 biometric enrollment kiosks, 104 biometric devices for Self-Bag Drop, 17 biometric Automated Security Gates and 42 biometric Automated Self-Boarding Gates.

