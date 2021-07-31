Collins Aerospace to Support IATA’s Travel Pass

To help passengers manage their testing requirements, governments safely re-open their borders, and restart international air travel, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, is teaming with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to support its Travel Pass digital health platform. IATA’s Travel Pass enables passengers to store, share and manage verified test results and information that may be needed for travel to other countries.

Collins Aerospace will help integrate IATA’s Travel Pass platform into airlines’ passenger management systems using the company’s TransAction™ solution, which allows passenger data to be safely and securely exchanged between airlines and the IATA Travel Pass mobile app. TransAction is already in use by airlines around the world to share passenger travel information.

“More than half of the world’s borders have some kind of travel restriction in place, but we see the deployment of vaccinations and enhanced testing measures as positive steps toward restoring passenger confidence in airline travel,” said LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager of Information Management Services and head of Collins Aerospace’s Redefining Air Travel task force. “With the use of Collins Aerospace’s technology, Travel Pass will verify the secure flow of necessary information to give governments the confidence to reopen their borders.”

“The industry restart is becoming a reality supported by IATA Travel Pass. Collins has embraced the solution and is helping airlines to accelerate its adoption by providing a tool to seamlessly and securely integrate airlines’ passenger management systems with Travel Pass to enable travelers to upload their flight details into the app,” said Nick Careen, IATA senior vice president for Operations, Safety and Security.

More than 60 airlines have already signed up to use IATA’s Travel Pass system, which is already live. For a list of participating airlines announced publicly and instructions on using the Travel Pass mobile applications, visit IATA.

