Companies Join Forces to Help Travelers Social Distance

Arconas, Entro, and PCL Graphics have joined forces to design, manufacture, and distribute resources that encourage physical distancing and help keep people safe as they navigate public spaces such as transportation hubs.

Social distancing measures have required designers to rethink the way people move through and spend time in transportation terminals and public spaces and how design can be part of the global outreach to relieve some of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a collaborative project, the team released a series of cough screens and physical distancing decals. Seat covers, stickers and shields produced by the trio have already been utilized in the Brownsville Airport and Bus Station, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, Red Lake Airport and various Airport Dimensions’ shared-use lounge networks, among others.

The companies have donated $10,000 of proceeds from the sale of these COVID-19 resources to Food Banks of Canada, Feeding America, and the Black Health Alliance.

