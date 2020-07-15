Mark Beran, Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions Appoints Mark Beran as Program Manager

Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) has promoted veteran media and communications expert Mark Beran to Program Manager. In this capacity, Beran will oversee several of the firm’s intel community contracts and personnel.

“Mark’s background spans program management, business development, marketing, media and broadcast production, corporate communications, and public relations, making him a versatile and valuable addition to the CTS management team,” said Theresa Keith, CEO.

Beran started at CTS in August 2019. He previously worked for Microsoft as a senior account executive serving intel community clients, and prior to that, held the position of senior director and division manager of CACI’s integrated communications division for nearly two decades. Under Beran’s leadership, the CACI division became the largest media production company in the Washington, D.C. metro region.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a Corpsman/8404 Field Medical Technician with the Marine Corps, Beran earned his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing management from Bellevue University and has additional training in technical communications and broadcast engineering. He maintains certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP) and recently served on the executive advisory committee for George Mason University’s Simulation and Game Institute.

