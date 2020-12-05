COVID-19 Testing Now Available at Philadelphia International Airport

Jefferson Health, Ambulnz and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) have launched a COVID-19 testing program. Starting December 4, the program operates from the PHL Terminal E Departures building, and will provide passengers with the confidence to travel safely and conscientiously between destinations.

The COVID-19 testing program is designed for asymptomatic passengers flying out of PHL, with multiple testing options, including an antigen test, a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, and a Rapid PCR test planned in the future. The options range in price from $70 to $130, which distinguishes the PHL program as among the most affordable in the country. Test results will be texted to passengers the same day for antigen tests, and within 48 to 72 hours for the standard PCR test. Parking in the Terminal E Parking Garage will be complimentary for up to two hours for testing patrons.

The availability of COVID-19 testing will enable PHL to expand connections with destinations requiring testing prior to arrival. Passengers traveling to many Caribbean destinations must produce a negative PCR test result, administered in the previous 72 hours, as a condition for boarding a plane. The Caribbean represents one of PHL’s largest destination markets in the winter season.

Medical providers will administer testing in the Terminal E facility, which has been equipped with medically appropriate air filtration and circulation, as well as a private office setting for each passenger. Jefferson Health will administer the testing via Rapid Reliable Testing, the COVID response division of Ambulnz, which is a joint venture with Jefferson.

The program has been built to scale up as demand increases. Additional testing program locations have been identified at PHL and will be announced when available.

Read more at Philadelphia International Airport

