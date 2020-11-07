COVID-19 Testing Now Available for Ticketed Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma

Travelers seeking a COVID-19 test prior to air travel have a new option now that Discovery Health MD has started offering testing for ticketed travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The pilot program commenced on November 4 and will run through January 31, 2021.

Testing will occur in the central auditorium at SEA, located pre-security, on the mezzanine level above ticketing and the security checkpoints.

The testing is done by appointment and limited to ticketed passengers up to 72 hours prior to travel. Testing is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours are subject to change and travelers must schedule appointments online.

The cost is $250 for COVID-19 PCR lab tests, and results are delivered with same- and next-day options. Same day test results are available for travelers whose tests are administered before 9:15 a.m., Monday through Friday. Results should be available before midnight that day. Travelers whose tests are administered after 9:15 a.m., Monday through Friday, or on Saturday and Sunday, should receive results the following business day.

If a passenger tests positive, Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be notified. A member of Discovery Health MD’s medical staff will also contact the passenger to advise to self-isolate for at least 10 days and to notify close contacts for 48 hours prior to the positive test or development of symptoms and request that they self-quarantine for 14 days.

Discovery Health MD is a trusted testing partner for flights to Hawaii as part of the deployment of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program for inbound travelers. Currently, SEA and Washington state do not require COVID-19 testing prior to travel or quarantines upon arrival. Citizens are reminded that they should not travel if they have symptoms or feel ill.

Travelers departing or connecting from SEA seeking a COVID-19 test before travel should check the guidance from their destination to understand the type of test needed and time frames associated with avoiding quarantines.

The Port will issue a competitive solicitation for a testing vendor who can offer COVID-19 testing services beyond this pilot in 2021.

Read the announcement at the Port of Seattle

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)