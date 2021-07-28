CybeReady Appoints Eitan Fogel as New Chief Executive Officer

CybeReady, Inc, provider of the only autonomous cybersecurity training platform for enterprises, today announced that Eitan Fogel has been named as Chief Executive Officer.

Fogel has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including a 6-year tenure as CEO at Idomoo (IDMO:IT), with global sales leadership roles at CA technologies and GeoEdge — a leading security provider of anti-malware and fraud solutions.

Throughout his career, Fogel led the scaling of several companies with new market penetrations and key value propositions such as a winning team spirit and customer obsession that drove customer awareness and significant revenue growth.

“We chose Eitan to lead CybeReady due to his superb leadership skills and proven experience in building and scaling sales operations,” said Mike Polatsek, CybeReady Co-founder and CSO. “Cyberattacks on organizations around the world have reached a record-high with the human factor remaining a main source for breaches.”

“The increasing demand for a platform that makes security training both easy and effective, requiring us to stay at the forefront of our game,” said Omer Taran, CybeReady Co-founder and CTO. “With Eitan at the helm, CybeReady is bound to prosper and accelerate its growth in key regions and verticals, including financial services, healthcare, technology and manufacturing.”

“I am very excited to be joining CybeReady,” said Eitan Fogel. “The company has the potential to become the industry leader in security awareness training, due to its advanced technology, expert-led product approach, and customer-centric vision. CybeReady has been growing leaps and bounds and its portfolio now includes hundreds of enterprise customers globally. I’m honored to be part of this winning team and look forward to helping take it to the next level of success.”

CybeReady continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks — in 38 languages across 66 countries worldwide. With more customers in highly regulated regions throughout North America and EMEA, CybeReady is trusted by globally recognized brands to empower internal security teams, lessening security leaders’ workloads and transforming employee behavior through localized data-driven training. CybeReady’s platform improves organizational resilience, increasing employees’ resilience score by 5x on average. CybeReady’s business intelligence dashboard offers a real-time view of employees’ learning progress, along with weekly, monthly and quarterly management reports generated in one-click.

In June 2019, following four years of successful self-funded operation, CybeReady announced the closing of a $5 million venture capital financing round led by Baseline Ventures, a leading investment fund that made early investments in companies such as Twitter, Instagram and Stitch Fix.

