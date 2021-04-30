Cybersecurity, FBI Veteran Mark Bowling Joins ExtraHop as VP Security Response Services

Former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge for National Security Joins ExtraHop as the Vice President of Security Response Services as the Company’s Growth Continues to Outpace the Fast-Growing Network Detection and Response Market Segment

ExtraHop announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Mark Bowling as its new Vice President of Security Response Services. Bowling will help the company expand its robust services portfolio, bringing his decades of experience investigating and responding to cyber attacks for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Education, and helping both public and private sector organizations respond to major cybersecurity incidents.

Bowling’s long career in cybersecurity spans two decades with the FBI where he worked on major cybersecurity initiatives across different divisions. He held key positions including Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) for the National Security branch in the FBI Little Rock Office, Counter-Terrorism Working Group Team Lead–USIC LNO, and Supervisory Special Agent for the Detroit Division Cyber Squad. After leaving the FBI, Bowling served as the ASAC for the U.S. Department of Education, Office of the Inspector General, responsible for the Technology Crimes Division, and as the Director of Security and Compliance for Southwest Power Pool. Most recently, he’s served as a security consultant for numerous private sector clients across industries including finance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and technology.

“Mark brings an incredible depth of expertise in managing cyber risk and security incident response. His lengthy leadership career with the FBI and the Department of Education, coupled with his more recent work advising private sector organizations on how to improve security and risk posture, make him uniquely suited to help advise ExtraHop customers as they navigate an increasingly advanced threat landscape,” said Raja Mukerji, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at ExtraHop. “As we continue to expand our business and extend our leadership in the rapidly expanding network detection and response market, Mark’s insights and knowledge will offer a strategic advantage to our customers.”

Bowling also serves as a National Examiner for the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and has advised member organizations of the North American Energy Reliability Corporation (NERC) on cybersecurity risk management and critical infrastructure protection.

