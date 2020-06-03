Cyemptive Updates its Preemptive Cyber Threat Scanner

Cyemptive Technologies, Inc., a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology, has unveiled Version 2 of Cyemptive Enterprise Scanner (CES V2). It preemptively scans for infected files such as ransomware, malware, and other cyberthreats before they infect a system.

CES V2 takes a “state-based” file scanning approach that identifies and eliminates threats in files before a problem is actually initiated. Cyemptive says current technology only reacts and attempts to correct once compromise has already occurred.

“Today’s scanning technology is broken because it is waiting for API calls or execution of files before it can detect most file issues,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive Technologies. “Because of this, it cannot preemptively detect cyberthreat encryption and malware that causes issues within operating systems regardless of detection after discovery.”

CES V2 is designed to detect and prevent ransomware before it encrypts files within the operating system or network; detect and prevent hidden files before they harm the operating system or network; and detect and prevent unwanted encrypted files as well as other forms of malware before they enter the system.

Additional new features in CES V2 over CES V1, which was released in September 2019 include the ability to detect additional forms of malware, improved file identification accuracy, ability to “stub out” bad files, expanded reporting, additional forms of non-standard file detections, and the incorporation of cluster scalability for scanning massive datasets including any level of backup file systems.

