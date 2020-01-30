Cyxtera Launches FedRAMP Ready Data Center Services Platform Federal Edition

Cyxtera has announced the availability of its on-demand data center services platform, CXD, as CXD Federal Edition, a version tailored for federal government workloads and designated as FedRAMP Ready at the High Impact level.

CXD, Cyxtera’s Extensible Data Center platform, combines dedicated colocation infrastructure with cloud. It features a software-programmable network and on-demand infrastructure options to deploy secure private clouds, rapidly extend capacity, and expand into new markets.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The program establishes a core set of processes to ensure effective, repeatable cloud security for the government. CXD’s FedRAMP Ready status will allow federal agencies to deploy secure private infrastructure in Cyxtera’s data centers with the speed and flexibility of cloud. The solution is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

CXD Federal Edition has been designed to support federal “Cloud Smart” policy mandates, and its cloud-like deployment of hyper-converged infrastructure supports virtualization and containerization projects.

CXD Federal Edition is now available in the Northern Virginia and Dallas/Fort Worth markets.

