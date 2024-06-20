D-Fend Solutions, the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, today announced the expansion of its U.S. team. In response to the rapid growth in demand for the organization’s solutions, these additions to the company will support the continued advancement of its U.S. presence and operations from its Mclean, Virginia office.

The company has appointed Gordon Kesting as Vice President, U.S. Sales and Business Development, and Glenn McArthur as Business Development Manager. With their expertise and experience, D-Fend Solutions is poised to continue developing and leading in multiple C-UAS market sectors through its U.S. operations, sales, partnerships, and implementations.

“Gordon and Glenn have tremendous and highly relevant experience and industry presence, and we’re fortunate to have them as part of the D-Fend Solutions team,” said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman & CEO of D-Fend Solutions.

“The extensive leadership and proven on-the-ground experience of our new hires will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our presence in the U.S. market and focus on providing our partners with the most trustworthy technology for their counter-drone challenges,” said Danny Rajan, U.S. General Manager, D-Fend Solutions.

Gordon Kesting joins the team as Vice President, U.S. Sales and Business Development, and he is responsible for the region’s sales, capture management, customer engagement, and business development. Kesting has previously held positions at leading defense companies including prime contractors and mid-tier firms such as Hughes Aircraft Company/Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and DRS Technologies. In his most recent role at Elbit Systems of America, Gordon led the company’s growth into the homeland security and international foreign military markets.

Glenn McArthur joins the team as Business Development Manager, responsible for driving business growth and strategic partnerships in homeland security and other public safety sectors. Prior to joining D-Fend Solutions, Glenn had an extensive career with the U.S. Border Patrol, spanning twenty-five years. During this time, McArthur held multiple leadership positions, most recently focused on C-UAS intelligence and operations within the agency.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company’s flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event, and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions’ technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.