DARPA Awards Phase 11 Biological Threat Detection System Contract to Kromek

Kromek has been awarded a new c. $6m contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), for Phase II of its development of a biological threat detection system that senses, analyses and identifies airborne pathogens. Kromek will deliver the contract over the next 28-month period, commencing immediately.

Phases I and II are an extension of the existing SIGMA network for biological threats as part of DARPA’s SIGMA+ initiative. Phase II follows the successful completion of Phase I where key milestones achieved over the past two years included the development of a vehicle-mounted biological-threat identifier as well as a miniaturized mobile wide-area bio-surveillance system. This new contract takes the overall program value awarded to Kromek to c. $13m. Phase II will seek to deliver a completely automated wide spectrum airborne pathogen detection system that is fully mobile and runs autonomously. Also, systems will be designed to be networked where data is stored, shared and further analyzed and provide real-time information to decision makers. Key milestones under Phase II include the creation of beta units as well as final design and build of systems for extended field trials. In addition to the design process, the bioinformatics methodologies will be refined as data is collected for both enhanced performance and increased speed.

Dr Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek, said: “In addition to the ever-present danger of bio-terrorism, the outbreak of the pandemic has exposed the world to the severity of biological threats and their potential impact on public health and the global economy, and has demonstrated the need to rapidly evolve bio-security systems and associated technologies. This contract will allow us to continue our work in developing a mobile wide-area bio-surveillance system capable of detecting airborne pathogens in real-time. We look forward to reporting on our progress as we deliver on our milestones.”

