David Ray Named Senior Vice President of SAIC Space Business Unit

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has named David Ray senior vice president of the Space Business Unit. In this role, Ray will report to the president of SAIC’s National Security and Space sector, Michael LaRouche. Ray will be in charge of the $1.3 billion Space Business Unit, bringing his experience of leading government and defense business. He will be tasked with working with a team spanning the intelligence, defense, and federal/civil agencies.

Ray’s unique background in managing and growing large technology businesses will be beneficial for SAIC’s ability to deliver insights for some of the nation’s most advanced space services. LaRouche stated about Ray: “I’m thrilled to welcome David to the team. Space is a key part of SAIC’s portfolio. The government market continues to demand a more interconnected offering. As we expand, David’s extensive market experience is just what we need to deliver an integrated approach for our customers.”

Before joining SAIC, Ray worked at Raytheon Intelligence, Information, and Services; Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems; Raytheon Missile Systems; and Booz Allen Hamilton. Most recently, Ray was the President of the Government and Defense Business Unit at FLIR, inc. There, he focused primarily on business development, marketing, and operations of the $900 million business unit.

Ray earned his bachelor’s degree at the United States Air Force academy, where he studied Business Management. He later received his Master of Science, Systems Management and Strategy from Central Michigan University.

Read more at SAIC

