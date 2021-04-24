David Wolf Joins Blackwatch International as SVP of Operations and Capture

Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud specialist Blackwatch International has appointed David Wolf as Senior Vice President of Operations and Capture.

Wolf brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Blackwatch. He has a proven record of building and improving operations for both large and small businesses to enhance quality, responsiveness, and performance. He is particularly skilled in growing businesses organically through acute attention to customer needs and assertive business development related to complex technology and process solutions for federal government agencies, including the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Agriculture, and Commerce.

“Blackwatch has a strong culture, remarkable capabilities and a profound commitment to serving their customer’s mission and I am excited to contribute to their growth and dedication to excellence,” Wolf said of his decision to join Blackwatch.

Wolf comes to Blackwatch from Steampunk, a VA-based IT provider, where he was SVP of the company’s division focusing on Homeland, Justice and Commerce clients. Most recently, Wolf spearheaded Steampunk’s role in the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s 10-year, $2 billion, Business Oriented Software Solutions (BOSS) and its Intelligent Automation Innovation Support Services (IAISS) multiple award contracts. David previously held executive leadership positions at ASRC Federal, Capital One, Tygart Technology, and Keane.

