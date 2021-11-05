52.1 F
Dedrone Announces Results of Citywide Airspace Security Deployment

By Homeland Security Today
Dedrone image

A major metropolitan city in Southern Europe has deployed less than a dozen DedroneSensors to detect, track and locate drones and their pilots across the city center. The protected area includes tourist destinations, corporate and shopping districts, residential areas, and a port encompassing 50 square kilometers.

Dedrone’s citywide deployment follows short-term installations in European capital cities, including Berlin. The Dedrone Southern European city installation was launched in November 2020, and one year on the company has announced that it captures between 120-200 alerts of unauthorized drone activity per day and has seen a 60% increase of unauthorized drone activity over the last six months.

Dedrone collaborates with local governments to develop a centralized, smart airspace security network that monitors cooperative and non-cooperative drone traffic. Dedrone’s Airspace Security-as-a-Service model enables local governments to access airspace intelligence and insights as a utility across the monitored area. The Dedrone smart city offering will continue to roll out to additional cities in Europe and the U.S. in 2021 and 2022.

The company also recently added its ninth U.S. federal customer, with three new federal agencies joining in September 2021.

