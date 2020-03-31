Defendry Receives Government Award to Demonstrate Active Shooter Defense System 

Defendry, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based tech company that provides active shooter defense technology to businesses and institutions, has announced the receipt of a government award from the Small Business Innovation Research program (SBIR) to demonstrate its active shooter defense solution’s usefulness for U.S. Air Force applications.

Defendry’s AI-powered software integrates with security cameras to automatically detect, deter and report threats like a person holding a weapon in a location where they shouldn’t.

The highly competitive SBIR award program encourages domestic small businesses to engage in federally beneficial research and development that also has the potential for commercialization. The SBIR award gives Defendry the opportunity to field test and showcase its active shooter defense system in the dynamic Department of Defense environment in an attempt to secure U.S. Air Force contracts over the next few months.

