Defense Intelligence Agency Awards Technology Support and Services Contract to Leidos

Leidos has been awarded a new prime contract to provide information technology operations and maintenance support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The competitive task order, awarded under DIA’s ESITE indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a five month base period of performance followed by five one-year option periods and a final 6-month option period. The contract holds a value of $401 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed primarily at DIA headquarters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Washington, DC and at Leidos facilities.

DIA is a Department of Defense (DOD) combat support agency that produces, analyzes, and disseminates military intelligence information for combat and non-combat military missions. DIA serves as the Nation’s primary manager and producer of foreign military intelligence and is a central intelligence producer and manager for the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Unified Combatant Commands.

Under the Infrastructure Services Enterprise Operations task order, Leidos will provide services and solutions that include desktop systems support, data center support, security, architecture, applications management, mobile device services, and traffic management. The focus of the work is to maximize operational excellence and technical innovations and automations to move the DIA toward a digital future.

