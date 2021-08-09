Deloitte Acquires aeCyberSolutions

aeSolutions, a consulting, engineering and systems integration company, has announced the sale of its Industrial Cybersecurity (IC) division, aeCyberSolutions, to Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory. The acquisition will allow aeSolutions to focus on the growth and expansion of its core business of providing process safety consulting and automation engineering services to the industrial markets.

“Our decision to sell aeCyberSolutions serves in the best interests of our industrial cybersecurity team and the customers they serve. Deloitte’s brand and access to the market and labor force made it a natural fit for that business and will expand the breadth and depth of those services,” said Ken O’Malley, Founder and President of aeSolutions. “Going forward, aeSolutions will pursue some exciting transformational opportunities for our company with an eye on geographic expansion and growth into new strategic markets.”

aeSolutions was founded in 1998 as an automation company serving the process industry. With strong roots in oil exploration, the company later began focusing on growing its chemicals business. The aeCyberSolutions division was created in 2014 with a single employee and experienced significant growth that included attracting a team of top talent.

Terms of Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory’s acquisition of aeCyberSolutions were not disclosed. aeSolutions was represented by FOCUS Investment Banking, LLC. The transaction was facilitated by legal firm Krieg Devault with Clayton McKervey serving as the CPA.

