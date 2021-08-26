Deloitte Hires Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Chris Weggeman to Strengthen Cyber Risk Assessment Capabilities

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Chris P. Weggeman, a senior military commander, has joined Deloitte’s Government and Public Services (GPS) practice to oversee mission-critical operations within the organization’s Cyber and Strategic Risk portfolio. Weggeman brings more than three decades of leadership experience to his new role as a managing director with Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Weggeman served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where he led several defense and cyber initiatives — including cyber mission forces at the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). His experience securing and defending information networks around the world will help expand Deloitte’s delivery of cyber and technology services to federal, state and local governments.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Chris to our organization,” said Mark Nace, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Deloitte’s GPS Cyber and Strategic Risk offering portfolio leader. “His leadership, knowledge and the depth and breadth of his 34 years of experience in the field of cyber security will help us further support our clients’ mission cyber priorities.”

In addition to his leadership at USCYBERCOM, Weggeman worked with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense and members of Congress to help define cyber strategy, policy, infrastructure, technology and training requirements to support cyber warfighting capabilities for the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience in the defense space and offers a mission-oriented approach to solving some of our nation’s most pressing cyber security challenges,” said Mike Canning, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte’s GPS leader. “His deep understanding of the cyber threat environment will help Deloitte maximize our cyber security services for clients in the public and private sectors.”

Weggeman holds a master’s degree in military strategic studies from the U.S. Air War College and a master’s degree in military arts and sciences from Army Command and General Staff College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, neurobiology and human physiology from Purdue University.

