Delta Tests Bollard Designed to Stop and Destroy Trucks

Delta Scientific has successfully tested its Model DSC635, a single shallow foundation bollard designed to stop and destroy a truck.

The 15,000 (6.804 kg) pound test truck was stopped with less than two feet (0.6 m) of static penetration and 6.14 feet (1.87 m) of dynamic penetration. The simulated bomb load remained intact and contained on the truck bed. The test vehicle was traveling over 50 miles per hour (80.5 kpm). The front wheels were pushed back behind the cab and the engine ended up on the passenger side of the seat. The truck was stopped and completely disabled.

The DSC635 bollard has a height of 44 inches (111 cm) and a diameter of 15.75 inches (40 cm) with a cover. Delta’s bollards can be furnished with an array of decorative covers to enhance the look and match the aesthetic of the surrounding structures. These covers include stainless steel, powder coated aluminum and fiberglass with custom styling and painting also available. Lights, beacons and audible devices can also be added to the bollards for additional safety protocols.

Shallow foundation bollards are suitable for sidewalks, campuses, parking structures and government/corporate facility perimeters where underground utilities and space limitations pose a problem for traditional deep foundation bollards. Delta’s shallow foundation bollards are often used to protect building perimeters and sports stadiums as static arrays and used in conjunction with the Delta’s active bollards and vehicle barricades at entrances and exits.

