Department of State Awards $810 Million Infrastructure Support Task Order to Perspecta

Perspecta has been awarded a task order in support of the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs Enterprise Infrastructure Operations (CAEIO) program. The program, which represents new work for the company, was awarded under the General Services Administration Alliant 2 contract vehicle. It has a one-year base with six one-year option periods and a potential value of $810 million.

Under the program, Perspecta will provide the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs with enterprise infrastructure support to plan, engineer, implement, enhance, maintain and operate the global consular affairs IT environment. Work will support the bureau’s headquarters office in Washington, D.C. and more than 350 Consular Affairs locations around the world.

The company will also provide always-on customer service, and implement proactive automated technical solutions.

