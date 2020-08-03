Department of State Awards Identity Management Contract to Guidehouse

Guidehouse has been awarded a ten-year contract with the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to create an innovative Identity Management System and Credential Management System (IDMS) solution compliant with Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 (HSPD-12) for the Department and its customers.

In cooperation with Appian Logic and CertiPath, Guidehouse will work with Intercede’s MyID to create the Department’s next-generation IDMS across the U.S.

Guidehouse’s IDMS solution will allow the Department to sustain One Badge operations, provide the Department with subject matter expertise and counsel on Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM), support Diplomatic Security’s Domestic Operations (DS/DO), and deploy a global IDMS.

“Continuing advances in technology in conjunction with evolving cyber threats, and organizational maturity have resulted in an ever-growing dependence on trusted identity and credentialing services within organizations,” added John Saad, Guidehouse Partner & National Security sector Leader. “With deep industry insight and a strategic approach, we are proud to bring our solution to the DoS and support them in this next phase of identity management.”

