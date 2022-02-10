Dev Technology CEO Kendall Holbrook Recognized at Diversity in Business Awards

Kendall Holbrook, Dev Technology’s Chief Executive Officer, has been selected as an honoree for the 2022 Washington Business Journal’s Diversity in Business Awards. Now in its 15th year, these awards are presented by the Washington Business Journal to celebrate the Greater Washington region’s business leaders of color and highlight diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Honorees are judged based on professional accomplishments, awards, milestones, and philanthropy & community work.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the Washington Business Journal as the CEO of Dev Technology,” stated Holbrook. “Representation matters, so being a credible and visible leader in the Washington metropolitan area IT community is critical to advance the discussion of diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels in the business community.”

Kendall Holbrook joined Dev Technology in 2010 as Vice President of Business Development and took over as Chief Executive Officer in January of 2018. Before joining Dev Technology, Holbrook spent 14 years working at a large IT integrator performing a range of roles including system engineer, project manager, client marketing executive, client sales executive, and strategy analyst. Additionally, Holbrook has owned a children’s bookstore, partnered with her teenage daughter on a skincare business, and also volunteered as a lacrosse coach for middle school girls. Holbrook serves as Chair of the Advisory Board for the After-School All-Stars, Washington, D.C, a Member of the Fairfax County Information Technology Policy Advisory Committee (ITPAC), and she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Holbrook holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from the University of Maryland. She is also a certified Project Management Professional.

Honorees will be celebrated on March 24, 2022 at an awards ceremony and dinner at the Four Seasons Washington, DC, and in a special print section of the Washington Business Journal on March 25. View the entire list of this year’s honorees.

