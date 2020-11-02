(ICE photo)

DHS Awards CACI $86.5 Million Contract to Support Homeland Security Investigations

CACI International Inc has been awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of $86.5 million, by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide mission expertise in support of the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) division.

CACI will use its expertise in working with interagency partners, law enforcement agencies, and the Department of Defense to analyze proprietary, commercially available, and open source data to help HSI thwart criminal, fraud, risk, and terrorism activity by more precisely targeting certain investigations and transform data into actionable insights. Uncovering patterns using data analysis methodologies enables detection of criminal activities, criminal conspiracies, and criminal networks.

