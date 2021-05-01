DHS Awards Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Contract to Noblis

Noblis has received a five-year, $99 million prime contract from the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) to help prevent terrorists and other threat actors from using weapons of mass destruction and assist operational partners close capability gaps in safeguarding the U.S. against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and health security threats.

Under this newly awarded contract, Noblis will deliver scientific, systems engineering, research analysis, programmatic and administrative services to CWMD’s Information Analysis Directorate and Strategy, Plans, and Policy Directorate, including the National Biosurveillance Information Center, Intelligence and Targeting Support Branches, and Data Integration Project Management team.

“Noblis has more than a decade of experience working alongside DHS’ legacy Domestic Nuclear Detection Office and current CWMD, providing nuclear forensics and other technical expertise,” said Amr ElSawy, Noblis’ president and chief executive officer. “We are honored for the opportunity to combine this experience with Noblis’ leading science and technology expertise to continue helping DHS advance this critical mission.”

“As the prime on this advisory and assistance support contract, Noblis will lead a team of seven subcontractors, including, Barbaricum, BVTI, DEFTEC, SC&A, Snare Consulting, TechINT and TechOp Solutions,” said Dr. Jordin Cohen, vice president of Noblis’ Homeland Security mission area. “Together, we look forward to continuing our partnership with DHS and delivering efficient, data-driven solutions to help protect our nation from weapons of mass destruction.”

Read the announcement at Noblis

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)