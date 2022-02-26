43.6 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, February 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

DHS Awards Data Center and Cloud Optimization Support Contract to Peraton

By Homeland Security Today

Peraton, through its subsidiary Perspecta Engineering Inc., has been awarded a contract to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCCO) Support Services. The DCCO program, worth up to $2.685 billion over 10 years, was awarded through a single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract and represents new work for Peraton.

Under the DCCO contract, Peraton will provide a full suite of hybrid computer operations services to manage and operate the DHS Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE). The HCE is a collection of enterprise computing resources including a data center, colocation sites, private cloud services, and DHS furnished commercial cloud services.

Peraton will provide DHS the associated professional services to automate, optimize, and modernize across the HCE. 

Read more at Peraton

Previous articleFrontex Invites Industry Presentations of Innovative Border Security Technology
Next articleManTech Co-Founder George Pedersen Retires From Board of Directors
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.