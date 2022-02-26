DHS Awards Data Center and Cloud Optimization Support Contract to Peraton

Peraton, through its subsidiary Perspecta Engineering Inc., has been awarded a contract to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCCO) Support Services. The DCCO program, worth up to $2.685 billion over 10 years, was awarded through a single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract and represents new work for Peraton.
Under the DCCO contract, Peraton will provide a full suite of hybrid computer operations services to manage and operate the DHS Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE). The HCE is a collection of enterprise computing resources including a data center, colocation sites, private cloud services, and DHS furnished commercial cloud services.
Peraton will provide DHS the associated professional services to automate, optimize, and modernize across the HCE.