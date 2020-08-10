DHS Awards Data Center Contract to Perspecta

Perspecta Inc has been awarded a new Data Center Two (DC2) Support Services contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract has a two-year base with two six-month option periods and a potential ceiling value of $112 million.
Perspecta will provide DHS headquarters and all authorized components with full-scope managed services to support DC2 operations and consolidation. This includes baseline data center hosting and engineering services, as well as application and system migration, retirement, planning and execution support.