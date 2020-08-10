DHS Awards Data Center Contract to Perspecta

Perspecta Inc has been awarded a new Data Center Two (DC2) Support Services contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract has a two-year base with two six-month option periods and a potential ceiling value of $112 million.

Perspecta will provide DHS headquarters and all authorized components with full-scope managed services to support DC2 operations and consolidation. This includes baseline data center hosting and engineering services, as well as application and system migration, retirement, planning and execution support.

Read more at Perspecta

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)