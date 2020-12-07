DHS Awards LMI Prime Contract to Support Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded LMI a prime contract for programmatic and technical advisory support to the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Office.

LMI’s responsibilities to the Office’s Operations Support Directorate include chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) subject matter expertise, program administration, interagency training exercises, medical operations, and information coordination services. The total contract value, including option periods, is $77,570,119.93.

The contract recognizes LMI’s longtime support to the CWMD and CBRN defense mission space, bolstered last year with the acquisition of The Tauri Group. Since then, LMI delivered a rapid capability prototype to the Joint Program Executive Office for CBRN Defense, emulating CBRN detection technologies in operational environments. The prototype supports the development of an integrated early warning capability for CBRN threats.

