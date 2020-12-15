DHS Awards RF Threat Detection Contract to Bastille

Bastille has been awarded a Phase 5 Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). The funding continues the ongoing partnership which began in January 2017, in which Bastille helps to secure government organizations through its patented software-defined radio and machine-learning technology that senses, identifies and localizes threats from RF devices.

“Government agencies are under constant threat of a cyberattack due to the sensitive nature of the data they possess as well as their access to infrastructure that affects millions of people,” said Chris Risley, CEO at Bastille Networks. “Sophisticated hackers can now exploit wireless protocols to gain access to these assets. Bastille identifies and secures susceptible points in the attack surface, ensuring that potential vulnerabilities are addressed and protected from malicious attacks. We look forward to continue working with the Department of Homeland Security and are proud to play a role in helping secure the nation’s infrastructure from these emerging threats.”

As a portfolio company of SVIP, Bastille demonstrated its ability to use software defined radios and machine learning technology to passively monitor the electromagnetic spectrum for wireless device emissions. This enables real-time detection of wireless devices and supports protective operations and law enforcement missions by keeping out uninvited wireless devices, such as cell phones.

As part of its commercial roadmap, Bastille adapted their solution and created the Fly Away Kit. It’s a self-contained mobile solution system that can fit into several types of protective cases for mobile deployments. The Fly Away Kit can detect and locate all cellular, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Wi-Fi devices operating within an area up to 3,000 square-feet, such as a conference room, tent site, remote office, hotel room, or speaking location. DHS stakeholders and the wider government community are continuously in search of capabilities that can be rapidly deployed for temporary field applications. The Fly Away Kit aligns with that operational need.

