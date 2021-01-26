DHS Fully Supports Biden’s Buy American Executive Order

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, David Pekoske, has issued a statement, supporting President Biden’s Executive Order which requires that federal agencies purchase American goods, made by American workers, using American-made components.

“In keeping with our commitment to protect the American people, our homeland, and our values, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security welcomes the President’s charge to buy American. As more American businesses are on the brink of closing their doors due to the unprecedented challenges we face, President Biden signed the “Strengthening Buy American Provisions, Ensuring Future of America is Made in America by All of America’s Workers” Executive Order to support American manufacturers and workers.

“DHS is a large department, and a major purchaser of goods and equipment, including vehicles, security equipment, and many other parts and products that support its operations. We will work with our partners to buy American and help strengthen the U.S. economy through the implementation of the President’s Executive Order. We will also continue our commitment to including small businesses in our contracting program to the maximum extent practicable as demonstrated by our historic achievements of exceeding our annual small business goals.

“Whether protecting our borders and ports of entry, responding to disasters, or protecting critical infrastructure, DHS commits to using American-made products to help the U.S. economy and its workers.”

