DHS Is Hiring!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is hosting a series of webinars as it seeks to recruit hundreds of people for critical roles.

The threats and challenges facing DHS and the United States are complex and constantly evolving. Now more than ever, DHS must recruit, develop, and retain a talented and diverse workforce.

As part of this commitment, DHS is seeking hundreds of qualified individuals to fill critical positions in cybersecurity, information technology, intelligence analysis, law enforcement, immigration, travel security, prevention and response, and emergency management. The Department will also be filling other critical positions to include business operations, mission support, and more.

As part of these hiring efforts, DHS will host a series of webinars to provide information on the Department’s mission, DHS career opportunities, special hiring authorities, effective resume writing, and how to create a profile on USAJOBS. These webinars are open to the public.

The webinar timetable:

Tuesday April 14, 6-8pm: Professionals, students and recent graduates

Monday April 27, 6-8pm: Professionals, cyber and IT students, recent graduates

Tuesday May 12, 2-4pm: Professionals, students and recent graduates

Thursday May 28, 2-4pm: Students and recent graduates

Monday June 15, 6-8pm: Professionals, cyber and IT students, recent graduates

Tuesday June 23, 9-11am: Professionals, students and recent graduates

Wednesday July 1, 9-11am: Students and recent graduates

Thursday July 9, 2-4pm: Professionals, cyber and IT students, recent graduates

Monday July 13, 6-8pm: Professionals, students and recent graduates

Register for the DHS webinars here

