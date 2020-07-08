DHS S&T Launches Long Range Broad Agency Announcement Webinar Series

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) iis launching a Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA) webinar series. An LRBAA is a standing, open invitation to the scientific and technical communities to submit proposals for open topics that address priority homeland security needs.

The webinar series presents an opportunity to learn more about the Department’s research challenge areas, specific to S&T’s LRBAA topics. During each webinar, viewers will hear about the work currently being pursued under the topic areas and gain context for the solutions being sought.

Registration is now open for the following upcoming LRBAA Today webinars:

Public Safety Threat Prevention: July 23 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET

Due to the growing number of threats to our nation, DHS S&T supports the evolving threat landscape of a dynamic world with changing motivations, actors, communication models, and weaponry. This LRBAA Today webinar will focus on S&T’s Threat Prevention research efforts, specifically in the areas of terrorism and targeted violence, human trafficking and child exploitation, countering foreign influence and disinformation, and community resilience. Register here

Countering Unmanned Aircraft Systems: August 20 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET

Bad actors are increasingly using Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for surveillance, reconnaissance, illicit conveyance, targeted attacks, disruption of operations, and other hostile actions. This LRBAA Today webinar will focus on the areas DHS S&T is pursuing against this threat by developing enhanced technologies and methods that allow for the detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation of UAS under varied terrains and environmental conditions.

Register here

Detection Canine Research and Development: September 24 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET

Canines have been employed by law enforcement agencies for decades to detect a variety of threats, including explosives, narcotics, and invasive species to help protect the Homeland. This LRBAA Today webinar will focus on DHS S&T’s research and development efforts to provide the tools, techniques and knowledge to better understand, train and utilize detection canine teams.

Register here

The LRBAA Today webinar series is open to anyone interested in learning about solutions sought under the LRBAA Research Areas. These events are complimentary, but as space is limited, DHS S&T is strongly encouraging early registration via the links in the webinar descriptions above.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)