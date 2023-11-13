58.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
IndustryIndustry News

DHS Using Cybersecurity Readiness as an Evaluation Factor

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Nov. 1, 2023, announced that cybersecurity readiness would be used as an evaluation factor for contracts involving the use of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). This follows a significant DHS rulemaking from earlier this year requiring certain DHS contractors with CUI or operating DHS information systems to be compliant with extensive cybersecurity controls and reporting requirements. DHS did not state when the policy would be effective but is inviting comments until Nov. 17, 2023, via an email address identified in the notice on sam.gov.

DHS plans to include the policy, known as the Cybersecurity Readiness Factor, in procurements evaluated on a best-value basis and divide contractors into three buckets:

  • High Likelihood of Cybersecurity Readiness (for contractors above the mean of the DHS contractor population handling CUI data (above the 53rd percentile))
  • Likelihood of Cybersecurity Readiness (for contractors between the 15th and 53rd percentile compared to other DHS contractors handling CUI data)
  • Low Likelihood of Cybersecurity Readiness (for contractors below the 15th percentile of DHS contractors handling CUI data)

Read the rest of the story from JD Supra here.

Previous article
GDIT Awarded $712 Million Task Order to Continue Infrastructure Modernization at DHS HQ
Next article
Walter Slosar Selected as New Border Patrol Chief for Big Bend Sector
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights