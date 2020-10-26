Didier Fontaine to Join IDEMIA as Chief Operating Officer

Didier Fontaine will join IDEMIA on November 2 as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in charge of Finance, Legal, Strategy, M&A, IT and Purchasing.

Didier Fontaine comes with over 25 years of top management experience with several major international groups. After a career as a top-class athlete, he started working in the banking industry, where he occupied various positions for close on ten years in France, Canada and Brazil. He then performed a number of management roles in treasury, finance and IT, with Schlumberger (from 1995 to 2001) followed by Faurecia (from 2002 to 2005).

From 2005, Didier Fontaine began a new chapter in his career carrying out various senior executive roles working to develop and enhance the value of several companies. He was pivotal, for instance, in transforming Plastic Omnium during the 2008 economic crisis as Executive Vice President, Finance and IT.

In 2012, Didier Fontaine joined Constellium as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Purchasing and IT. During his tenure with Constellium, the company successfully floated on the New York Stock Exchange in 2013. After having served, from 2016 to 2018, as Zodiac Aerospace’s Administrative and Financial Director with responsibility for legal affairs, IT and purchasing, where he played a big part in the Zodiac Aerospace/Safran merger, he was Group Chief Financial Officer of Verallia Packaging, where he successfully oversaw the company’s 2019 listing on Euronext. At Verallia Packaging, he also managed M&A, IT, purchasing and supply chain.

Read more at IDEMIA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)