DOD Invests in DroneShield’s Counter-Drone Command and Control System

DroneShield Ltd has received funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for targeted development of its DroneShieldCompleteTM counter-drone command and control (“C2”) system.

The section of the DOD, which has awarded the contract, is a new customer for DroneShied. The funding was awarded through a sole source contract.

DroneShieldCompleteTM provides real time alerting, tracking and reporting information for native DroneShield as well as third party sensors. DOD is working with DroneShield, providing funding for an agreed list of feature enhancements, for a project expected to span over several months. Following that period, DOD is expected to make multiple purchases of DroneShield’s C-UAS equipment, which would run on the enhanced DroneShieldCompleteTM C2.

Whilst the company is unable to precisely quantify the follow up orders, it expects them to be material.

Read more at DroneShield

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)