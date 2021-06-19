DOD Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate Awards $61 Million Systems Engineering Contract to ManTech

ManTech has been awarded a $61 million contract to provide systems engineering and technical assistance (SETA) services to the Department of Defense (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD). The contract is for one year with four one-year options.

Formerly known as the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO), the IWTSD identifies and develops capabilities for DoD components and interagency partners to conduct irregular warfare against all adversaries.

“We are supporting this important mission with cutting-edge technologies and capabilities that help ensure success in combating terrorism,” said Andrew Twomey, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “ManTech and its teammates have performed this work since 2007, and we are proud to continue this vital support for our warfighters.”

ManTech will provide technical and analytical services, program management, administrative and operations support to the IWTSD mission of delivering irregular warfare capabilities used by the U.S. operational community, as well as member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Read the announcement at ManTech

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)