DOD Issues Industry’s Second CETA Designation to Splunk/Carahsoft for $833M

Carahsoft Technology Corp. has announced that its Blanket Purchase Agreement for Splunk Inc. solutions has been designated a Core Enterprise Technology Agreement (CETA) by the Department of Defense (DOD).

The CETA designation, valued at $833M in potential spend over 10 years, is part of the DOD’s Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) to ensure technical dominance across defense agencies, intelligence communities and Coast Guard. To fulfill this initiative and accelerate technology innovation and adoption, Splunk will provide asset management and cybersecurity software, software maintenance support, professional services, training and more.

“The critical missions of our defense and intelligence communities require a data-centric security platform that can be easily activated and integrated across any environment,” said Frank Dimina, Vice President of Americas and Public Sector at Splunk. “Under this agreement, we’ll have the opportunity to show agencies the benefit of expanding beyond one, singular cybersecurity-focused solution to Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform that provides mission-critical services while avoiding budgetary, time and contract constraints.”

“Achieving a CETA designation is a huge milestone and a great confirmation from ESI that our contract is driving value and supporting the DOD’s missions,” said Rebecca Brennan, Director of the Splunk Team at Carahsoft. “This designation allows us to offer increased benefits to defense agencies, including more flexible licensing, volume discounts and an overall consolidated procurement pathway for better visibility and contract management. We look forward to working with Splunk and our reseller partners to further support the DOD’s asset management and cybersecurity requirements through this agreement.”

Splunk’s asset management and cybersecurity solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-20-A-0022 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y.

