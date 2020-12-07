DOD Tests DroneShield and Squarehead Counter-Drone System

DroneShield and Squarehead have formed a partnership to enhance drone detection and mitigation capabilities.

As a result of the partnership, DroneShield can now provide an integrated system for counter-drone detection and mitigation, with DroneShield’s radiofrequency, radar and camera-based drone detection and electronic warfare drone defeat products integrated with Squarehead’s Discovair G2 direction-finding acoustic system, within DroneSentry-C2 airspace awareness, command-and-control and reporting software. The combined system is presently undergoing test evaluation with the Department of Defense.

Squarehead CEO Stig Nyvold said C-UAS security and airspace awareness is becoming an increasing problem for a wide range of military and civilian customers, and he expects Squarehead’s capability to detect drones in the near field to provide a “great added layer” in DroneShield’s solution.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO confirmed that the system is already being evaluated by the U.S. military, and the company is “looking forward to rolling this out globally, with an extensive schedule in front of us over next several months, including Europe and the U.S. ”

