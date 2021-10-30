56.4 F
DOJ Awards Agile Support Services Contract to Excella

By Homeland Security Today
(ATF)

Excella has been awarded a contract by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to provide Agile Support Services for the Spartan Case Management System. 

Excella will be providing agile coaching and comprehensive testing to support the continued development and maintenance of Spartan, a case management system that supports industry operations and criminal enforcement programs.

The Spartan program will continue work to collect, manage, analyze and report on information from criminal investigations, licensing, monitoring, and enforcement of appropriate legal shipping of firearms and explosives. Testing support, coaching, and consulting services provided by Excella will ensure usability and reliability of the system, ultimately improving the agency’s ability to meet its mission of protecting the community from illegal use, trafficking and storage of firearms, explosives, and alcohol and tobacco products.

