DOJ Selects LexisNexis as Primary Information Provider

LexisNexis® has announced that it has been selected as a primary information provider to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to serve more than 44,000 attorneys, agents, analysts and professionals with legal and investigative technology solutions. The six-year, multi-million dollar contract award is the continuation of a longstanding relationship with the DOJ and its components, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshals Service, United States Attorney’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Under the new contract, the DOJ has upgraded to the next generation investigative intelligence platform, Accurint® Virtual Crime Center. The platform, which combines a public records repository with the largest law enforcement data available into one searchable solution, is available to DOJ users.

