Dr. Basak Ulker-Karbeyaz Appointed as Viken Detection’s Chief Science Officer

Viken Detection has appointed Dr. Basak Ulker-Karbeyaz as its new Chief Science Officer.

Dr. Basak Ulker-Karbeyaz joined Viken in 2019 as the VP of Algorithms. Prior to joining Viken, Dr. Ulker-Karbeyaz was Senior Principal Imaging Engineer at Analogic. She has 15 years of hands-on experience in data science, image processing, signal processing, numerical analysis, and developing image reconstruction algorithms.

“In her short time here at Viken, Basak already has had a substantial impact on our product development,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Viken Detection. “Her extensive expertise in ‘medical-grade’ imaging, combined with the security experience of our CTO, Dr. Peter Rothschild, creates a tremendous capability that will continue to provide law enforcement with the latest innovations in their critical fight against drug-trafficking, terrorism and human trafficking.”

“Making the world a better, safer place is engraved in my DNA. What initially attracted me to Viken was its mission to keep the public safe through innovation,” said Dr. Ulker-Karbeyaz. “What is keeping me here is a group of people who are not only talented in their areas of expertise, but also live Viken’s mission every single day. It is a real privilege to be able to help Viken grow.”

Dr. Ulker-Karbeyaz has four patents and several publications in peer reviewed journals. She was nominated for The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s Ten Outstanding Young Leaders Award. She is a proud alumna of Gordon Institute of Engineering and Boston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership programs. Dr. Ulker-Karbeyaz earned her Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Northeastern University and a M.Sc. and B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the Middle East Technical University in Turkey.

