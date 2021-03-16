Dr. Tim Hays Joins Sev1Tech as VP, Health IT

Sev1Tech has announced that Dr. Tim Hays has joined the organization as Vice President, Health IT. Hays reports to Bob Lohfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Sev1Tech.

Dr. Hays is responsible for leading all business development, strategy, and proposal efforts for the Health IT business unit. He will spearhead strategy development for data analytics and artificial intelligence.

“Tim’s passion for healthcare and leadership will be instrumental in delivering even more clinical insights into our Health IT business unit and providing our customers expanded data analytics services,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech.

Dr. Hays is a business leader with over 30 years of experience in health information technology, program management, government acquisitions, neuroscience, data analytics, biomedical research, integration, and management. He directed several National Institutes of Health (NIH) agency-wide data analytics projects establishing health and biomedical best practices providing strategic planning, business development, and capture support to several private firms in the Washington D.C. metro area.

“I have worked with Sev1Tech for nine months, and the people I have worked with were some of the smartest, hardest working, friendly, interesting, and creative individuals I have ever met,” said Dr. Tim Hays. “When they asked me to join the team, I couldn’t resist.”

Previously, Dr. Hays held executive roles within NIH and private industry organizations where his role has been to conceptualize, design and implement new health IT systems, corporate and agency policies, including establishing new practice areas.

Recently, Dr. Hays served as president of Health Sciences Group, where he led business development for government health IT. He established business development processes, helping companies develop CIOSP4 strategies and created a multi-year pipeline for civilian and commercial businesses. Dr. Hays has also served as vice president of JCS Solutions, vice president at ValidaTek, director of healthcare at DMI, and partner at Attain where he created and led new health IT and data analytics practices.

Dr. Hays holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of California Los Angeles and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Purdue University. He has produced various publications and presentations throughout his career, including his participation in HHS Mental Health: Culture, Race, and Ethnicity, A Supplement to Mental Health: A Report of the Surgeon General.

