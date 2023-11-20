Drenan Dudley to Serve as Acting National Cyber Director

Drenan Dudley, the deputy national cyber director (NCD) for strategy and budget, has been chosen to lead the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) in an acting capacity upon the departure of Acting NCD Kemba Walden today.

Dudley’s appointment to the temporary position comes days after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee favorably reported Biden’s pick for NCD – Harry Coker – to the full Senate on a vote of 9-6.

“I’m honored to be asked by the President to lead my colleagues as the Acting National Cyber Director. I look forward to continuing to implement the National Cybersecurity Strategy and supporting this administration’s continued efforts towards building a secure and resilient cyberspace that is aligned with our values,” Dudley said in a statement.

Read the rest of the story from MeriTalk here.