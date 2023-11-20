47.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, November 20, 2023
IndustryPeople on the MoveIndustry Announcements

Drenan Dudley to Serve as Acting National Cyber Director

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Drenan Dudley, the deputy national cyber director (NCD) for strategy and budget, has been chosen to lead the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) in an acting capacity upon the departure of Acting NCD Kemba Walden today.  

Dudley’s appointment to the temporary position comes days after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee favorably reported Biden’s pick for NCD – Harry Coker – to the full Senate on a vote of 9-6.   

“I’m honored to be asked by the President to lead my colleagues as the Acting National Cyber Director. I look forward to continuing to implement the National Cybersecurity Strategy and supporting this administration’s continued efforts towards building a secure and resilient cyberspace that is aligned with our values,” Dudley said in a statement.

Read the rest of the story from MeriTalk here.   

Previous article
IBM Unveils watsonx.governance to Build Trust in Generative AI
Next article
CBP to Launch Competition for Follow-On Professional, Consulting Support BPA
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights