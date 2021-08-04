DroneSec and CERBAIR Partner to Provide Threat Intelligence Data to the Middle East, Africa and Europe

DroneSec and CERBAIR signed a partnership agreement on August 1 which will see the latter provide weekly DroneSec threat intelligence information to its customers in French, English, and Arabic.

The DroneSec team audits, trains and informs its clients on the risks posed by drones on sensitive infrastructure. The partnership will also see CERBAIR benefit from a drone database of more than 3,000 incidents classified by severity.

DroneSec will be able to gain access to new market shares, particularly in terms of training in sensitive infrastructure in the Middle East, in French-speaking Africa and in Europe.

“Our two successive speeches during the last two Global Drone Security Network with partners from INTERPOL or NATO who are the most advanced on the issue of anti-drone have convinced us that the company headed by Mike Monnik was a considerable added value for our customers,” explains Lucas Le Bell, CEO, and co-founder of CERBAIR. “Because this threat is constantly evolving, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, cooperating with DroneSec is absolutely vital for us.”

DroneSec’s Mike Monnik said the partnership with CERBAIR means incident data reaching “more customers, more languages and more awareness of the threats that exist today and will be here tomorrow.”

