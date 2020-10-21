DroneSec and DroneALERT Partner on Threat Intelligence Sharing and Incident Case Management

DroneSec Pty Ltd has partnered with DroneALERT to deliver advanced threat intelligence reporting and case management tools to organizations around the world.

As part of its strategic partnership, DroneSec is integrating DroneALERT real-time community reporting and case management into its Notify Threat Intelligence Platform. DroneALERT will receive granular incident and threat actor reporting to provide user reports with increased attribution and threat characteristic information. Both organizations will be enabling more accurate reporting of malicious drones to reduce restrictions on drone innovation and adoption.

The DroneSec Notify platform tracks and monitors drone incidents, threat actors and trends around the world for ports, prisons, law enforcement and counter-drone vendors. With a large database of incident types and characteristics, organizations around the world can measure the threat and configure their systems to match real adversary equipment and techniques.

Read more at DroneSec

