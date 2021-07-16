DroneShield Wins Federal Contract for Counter Drone System

DroneShield Ltd has announced that it has received an initial order from a “high-profile U.S. critical infrastructure federal agency”. The order consists of a portable drone defeat system.

“U.S. Government, through its various agencies, is the single largest counterdrone customer globally.” said Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO. “Smaller orders such as this, are an important initial step-stone commitment, leading to larger acquisition programs following the evaluation process. We have now successfully been through this sequence with other government customers, both in the U.S. and globally.”

The contract represents DroneShield’s first sale to a U.S. critical infrastructure agency. This initial deployment will serve as a reference case for expected follow-on sales with this and related customers.

